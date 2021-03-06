Burnes tossed two scoreless innings and posted a 5:1 K:BB in Friday's exhibition game against the Rockies.
Burnes has punched out seven batters over three total innings this spring, and he hasn't even used his full arsenal yet, as per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he has not yet thrown a slider -- his second-most effective pitch in 2020. Burnes was one of the best pitchers in the league last sesaon, posting a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 over 59.2 innings, and it's looking like he is ready to build upon that this year.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Won't need offseason procedure•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Out with oblique strain•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Leaves start with back discomfort•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominates again•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Whiffs 11 over seven shutout frames•