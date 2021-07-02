Burnes is dealing with soreness in his knee but is optimistic he will be able to take his next turn through the rotation, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.

Burnes exited his start Thursday with a trainer, but he downplayed the injury after the contest. He has apparently been dealing with some soreness in his knee, which was aggravated when his cleat got stuck on the mound when delivering a pitch. Nevertheless, both Burnes and manager Craig Counsell seem to think he won't be forced to miss much time -- if any.