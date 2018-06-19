Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Option for big-league bullpen
Burnes pitched in relief Monday for Triple-A Colorado Springs in preparation for possibly joining the Brewers' bullpen, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers still see Burnes as a starter long-term, but the team is competing for a playoff spot this season so any strong arm in the upper minors could be considered for a bullpen role. Burnes has a 4.82 ERA in 71 innings a very hitter-friendly environment at Colorado Springs this season.
