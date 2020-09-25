Burnes was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left oblique strain.
The 25-year-old exited Thursday's start during the fourth inning with lower back discomfort, but further evaluation showed it to be an oblique issue. Thursday's outing was already Burnes' final start of the regular season, but the injury removes him from consideration to pitch during the Wild Card round next week should Milwaukee qualify. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, manager Craig Counsell said the severity of the injury will likely sideline the right-hander through the second round of the playoffs, if the Brewers are even still playing. Burnes finishes a breakout 2020 campaign with a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 88:24 K:BB over 59.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Leaves start with back discomfort•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominates again•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Whiffs 11 over seven shutout frames•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans seven in win•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Tosses six scoreless innings•