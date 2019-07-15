Burnes landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder irritation Monday.

The shoulder issue perhaps explains Burnes' pair of poor outings since the All-Star break, as he's allowed six runs while recording just three outs. The fact that the issue is described as merely "irritation" suggests that he may not miss too much time, though the Brewers have yet to specify a target return date. Burch Smith was recalled in a corresponding move.

