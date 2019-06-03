Burnes notched his first save of the season in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Manager Craig Counsell wanted to avoid using his three top relief options -- Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress, and Junior Guerra -- in Sunday's game, so he turned to Burnes to close out the contest, and Burnes got the job done. Despite Sunday's results, Burnes figures to continue working mainly in middle relief while the other three pitchers mentioned previously see the bulk of the late-inning opportunities.