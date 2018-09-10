Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Picks up win No. 4
Burnes notched his fourth victory of the season in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Burnes was the first reliever into the game Sunday, and after tossing a perfect sixth inning, he was the pitcher of record when Jonathan Schoop hit a go-ahead grand slam the next inning to give the Brewers a lead they would never relinquish. Burnes has been particularly sharp of late, posting a 0.77 in both the ERA and WHIP categories to go along with a 10:3 K:BB in 11.2 innings over his last seven outings.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Getting back on track•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Struggling this month•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Will remain in bullpen•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Still viewed as starter long term•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Logs save in big-league debut•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Earns promotion to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....