Burnes notched his fourth victory of the season in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Burnes was the first reliever into the game Sunday, and after tossing a perfect sixth inning, he was the pitcher of record when Jonathan Schoop hit a go-ahead grand slam the next inning to give the Brewers a lead they would never relinquish. Burnes has been particularly sharp of late, posting a 0.77 in both the ERA and WHIP categories to go along with a 10:3 K:BB in 11.2 innings over his last seven outings.