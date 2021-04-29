Burnes was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Thursday.

Since the Brewers didn't provide a reason for Burnes' placement on the injured list, it could indicate that the right-hander is on the COVID-19 IL. If that's the case, Burnes will be able to return once he clears the league's health and safety protocols as long as he hasn't tested positive for the coronavirus. Burnes was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, but it's not clear whether he'll be cleared to return by then.