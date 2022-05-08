Burnes (1-2) suffered the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Burnes' bad fortune continued Saturday, as he registered his fifth straight quality start but has only one win to his ledger over that span. The right-hander was impressive in racking up 20 swinging strikes among his 98 pitches, and the lone earned run he allowed came on a solo homer off the bat of Ronald Acuna in the fifth inning. Despite recording only one victory on the campaign, Burnes has been arguably more dominant than last season, compiling a 1.86 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 50:8 K:BB across 38.2 innings. He's expected to make his next start in Miami next weekend.