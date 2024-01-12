Burnes signed a one-year, $15.6 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Burnes and the Brewers failed to agree to terms last offseason, and he openly spoke about his displeasure with the arbitration process. After another strong year in 2023, Burnes was able to reach an agreement with the club and will see a $5.5 million increase in salary. Assuming no long-term agreement is reached, he will hit free agency following the 2024 season.