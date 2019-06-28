Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Recalled from Triple-A
Burnes was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Friday.
It's been only six days since Burnes was optioned to the minors, but he will be able to return before the required 10 days with fellow pitcher Jimmy Nelson (elbow) landing on the injured list in the corresponding move. Burnes has had a rough go of it at the big-league level this season, but he did throw two spotless innings in his lone appearance with San Antonio. He pitched out of the bullpen for the Brewers prior to being sent down, and given that he has not tossed more than two innings in a game since May 4, figures to remain in that role.
