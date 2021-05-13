Burnes (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Burnes spent two weeks on the injured list after he tested positive for COVID-19 in late April, but he was asymptomatic and was able to work out on his own while in quarantine. The right-hander will start Thursday's game against the Cardinals. In his first five starts of the season, Burnes posted a 1.53 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 29.1 innings.
