Burnes received treatment on his sore knee Friday and the club currently anticipates he'll be able to make his next start, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The club said Thursday that they were optimistic Burnes would be able to make his next start early next week and the training staff has yet to see anything with the right-hander that suggests that won't be the case. Burnes currently lines up to take the ball Wednesday against the Mets.