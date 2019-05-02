Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Returning to bullpen role
Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Burnes will pitch out of the bullpen for "a little while," Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Burnes was a late addition to the roster Wednesday to cover the move of Chase Anderson (finger) to the injured list, and ended up taking the loss as he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over two innings versus the Rockies. The young right-hander was originally expected to work out the kinks as a starter in the minors after giving up 11 home runs in four major-league starts, but will instead move back to the bullpen following the signing of veteran lefty Gio Gonzalez. Burnes had a 2.61 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 38 innings out of the bullpen for the Brewers last season, but he still has some work to do in order to regain that form.
