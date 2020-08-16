Burnes will return to the rotation to start Tuesday against the Twins, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Three of Burnes' four appearances this season have come out of the bullpen, though he's gotten at least 10 outs in all four of his outings. The young righty is putting his 2019 struggles firmly in the rearview mirror, posting a 3.38 ERA through his first 16 innings while striking out an impressive 36.4 percent of opposing batters, though his 16.7 percent walk rate is worryingly high.
