Burnes was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

Burnes will get another shot in the majors despite accruing a 9.00 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with a 67:20 K:BB over 46 innings this year with Milwaukee. His last big-league outing dates back to July 14 against the Giants, when he got rocked for four runs without recording a single out.

