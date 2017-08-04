Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Returns to mound
Burnes (knee) threw five scoreless innings in a start with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.
Burnes suffered a minor knee injury in his previous outing and was pushed back a couple days as a result, but he showed no signs of the setback in Thursday's contest and got back on track after giving up four earned runs in each of his prior two games. Burnes should be good to go moving forward, and he will look to continue the success that has led to him posting a 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 61:9 K:BB in 11 starts with Biloxi.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...