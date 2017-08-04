Burnes (knee) threw five scoreless innings in a start with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.

Burnes suffered a minor knee injury in his previous outing and was pushed back a couple days as a result, but he showed no signs of the setback in Thursday's contest and got back on track after giving up four earned runs in each of his prior two games. Burnes should be good to go moving forward, and he will look to continue the success that has led to him posting a 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 61:9 K:BB in 11 starts with Biloxi.