Burnes and the Brewers agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $6.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Burnes was arbitration-eligible for the first time in his career after taking home the National League Cy Young Award in 2021. The 27-year-old right-hander finished first among all qualifying MLB pitchers in ERA (2.43) and K-BB% (30.4%) while trailing only Max Scherzer with a 0.94 WHIP. He's expected to get the ball for the Brewers' Opening Day game April 7 against the Cubs in Chicago.
