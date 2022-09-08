Burnes (10-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on three hits over eight innings against the Giants. He struck out 14.

Burnes surrendered only one extra-base hit in the form of an RBI double from Mike Yastrzemski to open the scoring in the third inning. The righty had been faltering alarmingly in the four starts prior to this contest, recording a 7.29 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 21 innings. Furthermore, the 27-year-old has allowed eight home runs in his last ten outings.