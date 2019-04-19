Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Sent to minors
Burnes was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal about Burnes' next start after Wednesday's outing, so it's not a major surprise to see him headed to Triple-A. The 24-year-old has a 10.70 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and gave up a whopping 11 home runs in his four starts (17.2 innings). He did record 24 strikeouts, but that was mitigated somewhat by eight walks. The Brewers undoubtedly will hope Burnes can iron things out at San Antonio and return to the big-league rotation at some point this season.
