Burnes was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.

Burnes has an ugly 8.85 ERA in 40.2 innings for the Brewers this season. He can blame a 39.5 percent HR/FB rate and a .394 BABIP for much of that number, as his 29.8 percent strikeout rate is more than enough to offset a slightly high 10.1 percent walk rate. He's expected to mostly pitch out of the bullpen in San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports, indicating that he's not likely to return to the rotation if he returns to Milwaukee at some point this season. Burnes hasn't been good in either role at the big-league level this season, posting a 10.70 ERA as a starter and a 7.43 ERA out of the bullpen.

