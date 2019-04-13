Burnes gave up five runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday night. He struck out three and walked two.

Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson all went yard against Burnes, who has now given up three homers in three consecutive starts, matching the major-league record. Burnes' fastball has been getting absolutely clobbered this season, to the tune of a .429 average and .952 slugging percentage according to BrooksBaseball.net. Manager Craig Counsell told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com after the game that Burnes will start again in five days (home against the Cardinals), but Burnes is clearly on shaky ground in the starting rotation.