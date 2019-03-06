Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Sharp in Tuesday's spring game
Burnes allowed three hits over three scoreless innings in a spring game Tuesday. He struck out four batters and did not walk any in the outing.
Burnes got off to a rocky start, throwing 27 pitches in his first frame, but he did hit 98 mph with his fastball that inning and managed to escape without allowing any damage on the scoreboard. He was much sharper over the previous two innings, throwing a total of 22 more pitches before leaving the game. Burnes remains in the mix to break camp with a spot in the Brewers' rotation, and he certainly helped his chances Tuesday.
