Burnes allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings out of the bullpen against the Reds on Saturday.

The right-hander was excellent in relief of Brett Anderson, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 77 pitches. It marked his second straight appearance working in tandem with Anderson, who has been limited so far as he works his way back from a finger injury. Burnes may have done enough here to earn a starting assignment next week, though he's showing enough of a strikeout punch to warrant an active spot in many leagues regardless of role.