Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Shining with Triple-A squad
Burnes is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 18:3 K:BB in 17.1 innings over three starts with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Burnes was effective in his first two starts, but he was downright dominant in his third Thursday, tossing 6.1 scoreless frames while allowing just four runners on base and striking out nine batters. Burnes is pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time and the Brewers have a lot of candidates to fill spots in the big-league rotation, but he is the club's top pitching prospect and could easily work his way into the conversation at some point summer -- particularly if he is able to keep his numbers anywhere close to what they are currently.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...