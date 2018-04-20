Burnes is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 18:3 K:BB in 17.1 innings over three starts with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Burnes was effective in his first two starts, but he was downright dominant in his third Thursday, tossing 6.1 scoreless frames while allowing just four runners on base and striking out nine batters. Burnes is pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time and the Brewers have a lot of candidates to fill spots in the big-league rotation, but he is the club's top pitching prospect and could easily work his way into the conversation at some point summer -- particularly if he is able to keep his numbers anywhere close to what they are currently.