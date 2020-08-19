Burnes pitched five innings against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Burnes started for the first time since July 25 and was mostly effective in the outing, limiting a potent Minnesota offense to one run and five baserunners in five innings. He did struggle some with his control, allowing three walks and throwing only 49 of 83 pitches for strikes. If Burnes get another turn in the rotation, it is expected to come on the road against Pittsburgh on Sunday.