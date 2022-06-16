Burnes (4-4) allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Mets.

Burnes was shaky in losing his first two starts in June, but he bounced back Wednesday. He had the most trouble with Jeff McNeil, who delivered a solo home run and an RBI single to account for both of the Mets' runs. Despite the recent struggles, Burnes still owns a 2.52 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 100:17 K:BB across 78.2 innings in 13 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the division-rival Cardinals next week -- in his only start against them in 2022, he pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his best game of the year.