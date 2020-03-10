Burnes allowed one earned run over four innings in Monday's spring game against the Mariners. He gave up one hit and posted a 6:1 K:BB in the outing.

Burnes gave up his first run of the spring Monday, but he was otherwise dominant like he has been each time out thus far. Over 10 frames this spring he owns a 0.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a 13:3 K:BB. He is still presumably the seventh option on the starting pitcher depth chart for the Brewers, but there is no doubt he is making a push to climb into the No. 5 spot by Opening Day.