Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Spring success continues
Burnes allowed one earned run over four innings in Monday's spring game against the Mariners. He gave up one hit and posted a 6:1 K:BB in the outing.
Burnes gave up his first run of the spring Monday, but he was otherwise dominant like he has been each time out thus far. Over 10 frames this spring he owns a 0.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a 13:3 K:BB. He is still presumably the seventh option on the starting pitcher depth chart for the Brewers, but there is no doubt he is making a push to climb into the No. 5 spot by Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.