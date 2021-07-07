Burnes (knee) will start in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander came out of his last start Thursday with knee soreness, but he's good to go for his next turn through the rotation. Burnes and Jacob deGrom will be matched up in a showdown of All-Star pitchers in the seven-inning matinee.