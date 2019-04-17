Manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal when asked if Burnes would make his next start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "I think we're going to have a long conversation this time," the skipper said.

Burnes struggled again in his fourth start of the season, which came Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing five runs in 3.1 innings while serving up two more homers. The young right-hander has now allowed 11 long balls through 17.2 innings this season, while his ERA and WHIP sit at 10.70 ERA and 2.15, respectively. As such, the Brewers have yet to decide if Burnes will remain in the rotation for another turn, with Chase Anderson, Adrian Houser and Aaron Wilkerson representing possible options to replace him. Burnes excelled in a long-relief role with the Brewers last year, posting a 2.61 ERA in 38 innings, though it's unclear if he would shift to the bullpen or head to the minors to remain stretched out should he lose his rotation spot.