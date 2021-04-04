Burnes (0-1) gave up one run while striking out 11 across 6.1 innings Saturday against the Twins. He was tagged with the loss.

Burnes might have started the season with a loss, but he delivered a stellar effort on the mound with 11 strikeouts and only giving up a run through a Byron Buxton homer in the top of the seventh inning. The 11 strikeouts are tied for his second-best career mark. His next start is scheduled for April 8 on the road against the Cardinals.