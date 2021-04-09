Burnes threw six shutout innings, allowing only one hit while striking out nine in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. He did not factor in the decision.
Another one-hit performance for Burnes, yet the Brewers' offense couldn't provide enough run support for him to earn the win. After allowing a leadoff triple to Tommy Edman in the first inning, the 26-year-old retired 17 of 18 batters. Burnes has an astonishing 0.74 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12.1 innings to start the season. He will get a crack at the Cubs' lineup in his next start.
