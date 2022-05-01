Burnes (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out 10 and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Burnes turned in another strong outing but was tagged with his first loss of the season in part because his offense failed to score a run in the contest. He kept the Cubs scoreless through four frames before Patrick Wisdom knocked a solo home run in the fifth. The 27-year-old is sporting a 1.93 ERA with an impressive 43:7 K:BB through 32.2 frames after recording at least 10 strikeouts for a third straight start. Burnes is expected to take the mound in Atlanta next weekend.