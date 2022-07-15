Burnes allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 in 7.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Thursday.

Since a pair of bad starts to begin June, Burnes has bounced back by allowing only eight runs (seven earned) over his last 41 innings. The right-hander has racked up three double-digit strikeout games in that span and has seven such starts this year. He's pitched to a dominant 2.14 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 144:27 K:BB across 113.2 innings overall. He was named to the National League's All-Star roster, so it's likely the next time he takes the mound is Tuesday in Los Angeles during the Midsummer Classic.