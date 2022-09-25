Burnes (11-8) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

After striking out the first two batters he faced, Burnes issued a walk to Kyle Farmer and gave up back-to-back singles to Stuart Fairchild and Alejo Lopez to allow the game's first run. Burnes settled down after that, putting together three 1-2-3 innings in a row before eventually giving up a second run on a Matt Reynolds single in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander came into Saturday game having lost his last two starts, allowing eight runs on 14 hits over that 12.2-inning stretch (5.68 ERA).