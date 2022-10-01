Burnes (12-8) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking none over eight innings.

Friday's game turned out to be a pitcher's duel between two of the best young arms in the game as each pitcher lasted eight innings. Burnes took the win thanks to a sixth-inning sac fly from Rowdy Tellez. Burnes needed 103 pitches, 62 of which were strikes, to get through eight frames. It was his fourth quality start this month and lowered his ERA from 3.11 to 2.98.