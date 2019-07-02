Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Strikes out side
Burnes retired all three batters he faced via strikeout en route to securing his third hold Monday in the Brewers' 8-6 win over the Reds.
Even though Burnes has struggled mightily with keeping the ball in the yard both as a starter and reliever this season, it hasn't stopped manager Craig Counsell from turning to the righty in high-leverage spots. In his first two appearances since returning from Triple-A San Antonio, Burnes has been asked to protect leads of three runs or fewer in the seventh inning and has delivered clean frames in both outings to collect a pair of holds. He could quickly solidify himself as one of the top setup options for closer Josh Hader.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...