Burnes retired all three batters he faced via strikeout en route to securing his third hold Monday in the Brewers' 8-6 win over the Reds.

Even though Burnes has struggled mightily with keeping the ball in the yard both as a starter and reliever this season, it hasn't stopped manager Craig Counsell from turning to the righty in high-leverage spots. In his first two appearances since returning from Triple-A San Antonio, Burnes has been asked to protect leads of three runs or fewer in the seventh inning and has delivered clean frames in both outings to collect a pair of holds. He could quickly solidify himself as one of the top setup options for closer Josh Hader.