Burnes allowed a run on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter in seven innings, but he took a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Burnes engaged in a pitchers' duel with Adam Wainwright for much of the contest, with each starter allowing just one run late in their respective outings. Over his last two starts, Burnes has given up two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out 15 in 13 innings. The right-hander continues to impress in 2022 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 181:38 K:BB through 143 innings across 23 starts overall. He's projected for another tough matchup next week at home versus the Dodgers.