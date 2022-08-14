Burnes allowed a run on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter in seven innings, but he took a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.
Burnes engaged in a pitchers' duel with Adam Wainwright for much of the contest, with each starter allowing just one run late in their respective outings. Over his last two starts, Burnes has given up two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out 15 in 13 innings. The right-hander continues to impress in 2022 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 181:38 K:BB through 143 innings across 23 starts overall. He's projected for another tough matchup next week at home versus the Dodgers.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominant in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 11 in eighth win•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Gives up homer in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominates Cubs•