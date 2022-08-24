Burnes (9-6) took the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. He allowed seven runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out three in 3.2 innings.

Burnes gave up at least one run in three of the four innings he appeared in during a nightmarish start against the National League's most dangerous offense. This matched his shortest outing of the year and the seven runs against were a season high. Burnes saw his ERA spike up to 2.84 with a 0.96 WHIP and 190:42 K:BB through 152.1 innings through 25 starts. He'll look to shake off this rough outing in his next start, tentatively set for a home date versus the Pirates next week.