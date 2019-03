Burnes took the loss Friday against the Mariners, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk across 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Burnes struggled in his second spring appearance after firing a scoreless inning in his Cactus League debut earlier in the week. Three of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases, including a pair of solo homers and a run-scoring double. The young right-hander did strike out Mitch Haniger on three pitches before exiting. Burnes will look to get back on track in his next outing as he competes for an Opening Day rotation spot.