Burnes allowed an earned run while pitching 1.1 innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Burnes did not allow a run in 8.2 innings over six appearances in July, but he has struggled since the change of the month, giving up seven earned runs over 6.2 innings -- good for an unsightly 9.45 ERA -- through seven appearances in August. Burnes has been working in middle relief and will continue to do so for the Brewers.