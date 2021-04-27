Burnes (2-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits over five innings Monday, striking out nine and taking the loss against Miami.

Burnes looked like his usual self for the first three innings, striking out five batters while allowing just one hit. He coughed up a run on a Corey Dickerson double in the fourth before falling apart in the sixth. The 6-foot-3 righty allowed five straight hits to open the inning before he was removed. On the bright side, he improved his perfect K:BB to an unbelievable 49:0 through 29.1 frames. Burnes will put his 1.53 ERA on the line at home against the Dodgers on Saturday.