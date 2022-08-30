Burnes allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings against Pittsburgh on Monday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Burnes turned in four scoreless innings before giving up four runs in the fifth, including a three-run shot by Oneil Cruz. The reigning NL Cy Young winner struggled in August, going 1-2 with an ugly 5.61 ERA through six starts. Burnes now owns a 195:43 K:BB and a 3.01 ERA through 158.1 frames; his ERA hadn't been above 3.00 since his very first start of the year. Burnes is projected to start in Arizona this weekend.