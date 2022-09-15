Burnes (10-7) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Burnes didn't pitch poorly in the contest, and a pair of solo home runs -- one by Nolan Arenado in the second inning and another by Lars Nootbaar in the fifth -- accounted for most of the damage against him. The righty hurler picked up his second straight quality start, but he was outdueled by veteran Adam Wainwright, who gave up only one run over five innings. Burnes has bounced back from an ugly three-start stretch by allowing just four earned runs over 15 frames during his past two starts. Fantasy managers who roster him will look for Burnes to keep up the momentum as he lines up for two starts next week.