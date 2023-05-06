Burnes (3-2) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out five.
Burnes was victimized by a couple of Milwaukee's defensive miscues, leading to an undeserved loss. The right-hander now sports a solid 1.13 WHIP on the season, and hasn't given up more than two earned runs in five straight starts. The 28-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Dodgers at home in his next start.
