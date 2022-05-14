Burnes threw seven innings Friday against the Marlins, striking out seven and walking none while allowing on run on five hits. He did not factor into the decision.
Burnes did his part, but so did his counterpart Pablo Lopez, who also allowed just one run in seven frames. Both pitchers' only blemishes came on solo homers, with Jesus Aguilar besting Burnes in the bottom of the third inning to level the score. The Brewers would eventually score a run in the top of the ninth to emerge 2-1 victors. Burnes, who now owns a 1.77 ERA through seven starts, lines up to face Atlanta next Wednesday.
