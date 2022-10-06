Burnes did not factor into the decision Wednesday and did not allow a baserunner with five strikeouts over three innings against Arizona.

Burnes finished 2022 without allowing a run in back-to-back outings; however, his final 13 starts were not up to his standards as he allowed four runs or more five times. The righty's 2.94 ERA during 2022 - while still a very good number - is his highest since 2019.