Burnes (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 10 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Pirates.

Burnes was excellent in just about all facets of his outing Friday, as the three hits he allowed were all singles. None of his four baserunners got past first base. The 10 strikeouts were also his best mark in seven appearances this year. Burnes now has a 2.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 46 strikeouts across 32.1 innings this season. The 25-year-old right lines up to face Cleveland next Friday.