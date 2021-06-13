Burnes allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and three walks with eight strikeouts across four innings versus Pittsburgh on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Saturday was just the second time in 11 starts he's allowed three walks, and the eight hits also matched a season high. Burnes didn't help his own cause much -- Pittsburgh's first two runs came on his own throwing error. His ERA ticked up to 2.13 with a 0.84 WHIP and 102:10 K:BB across 63.1 innings this season. The right-hander lines up for a road start in Colorado in next weekend's series.