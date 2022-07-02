Burnes (7-4) yielded one run on one hit and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Pirates.

Burnes got through five shutout frames before allowing a run on a wild pitch in the sixth. His four walks tied a season high from June 9 but he still owns a terrific 124:25 K:BB through 99.1 frames. Over his last six starts, Burnes has registered a 2.59 ERA with 57 punchouts through 41.2 innings. The 27-year-old righty will carry a 2.36 ERA into his projected home start against the Cubs next week.